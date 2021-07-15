UPDATE: Fire near Horse Heaven Hills nearly contained across 100 acres

UPDATE at 4:37 p.m. on 7/15: BENTON CITY, Wash. — Benton County Fire District No. 2 confirmed that the fire is nearly contained. Aerial units doused a ridgetop in the Horse Heaven Hills with water to contain the spread of these flames. Overall, authorities expect that the fire spanned 100 acres on Thursday evening.

Update (7/15/21 16:25): 100 acres. Fire is almost contained. Fire Alert: McBee Grade, Benton City, WA. PIO contact: Lt. Jack Derderian pic.twitter.com/SVNp6ncQjf — BentonFire2 (@BentonFire2) July 15, 2021

BENTON CITY, Wash. — Fire crews from throughout Benton and Franklin Counties are converging on a fast-moving brush fire that has already closed McBee Road.

According to information provided by Benton County Fire Protection District No. 2, the fire has already spanned 50 acres in the Benton City area. Crews from Benton County Fire Districts 1, 4, 5, and 6, West Benton Fire, Richland Fire, Kennewick Fire, and Pasco Fire are all responding to the scene.

WATCH: This ridgetop in the Horse Heaven Hills drew fire crews from throughout Benton & Franklin Counties. Fire danger is HIGH across the Northwest due to hot and dry weather conditions. pic.twitter.com/0Rnm3OVuil — KAPP-KVEW (@KAPPKVEW) July 15, 2021

Authorities say that aerial support is on its way to help combat the spread of this fire. Currently, there are no reported injuries as a result of this fire and no structures are currently threatened.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued as further details are announced.

