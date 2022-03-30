Fatal collision on the Yakama Reservation kills passenger, lands three others in the hospital

by Dylan Carter

(Google Maps)

YAKIMA, Wash. — One person died and three others were seriously injured during a two-vehicle collision at an intersection on the Yakama Reservation on Monday night.

The accident occurred around 7:20 p.m. on March 28, 2022, according to a memo from Deputy Scot Swallow: Collision Technical Investigator for the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.

Yakama Nation Police, Lower Valley District 4 Fire Department, YCSO officials, and medics rushed to the intersection of Fort Rd and Becker Rd. Upon arriving, first responders found a red Mitsubishi Galant and a silver Ford Mustang off the northwest intersection of the road.

Three women in their 30s—all enrolled members of the Yakama Nation—were hurt inside the Mustang.

A 33-year-old woman was found dead in the passenger seat while a 30-year-old was in the backseat with critical injuries. The driver, a 36-year-old woman, was also described as suffering extensive injuries in the crash.

The injured women were transported to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital for emergency evaluation and treatment.

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old male driver from Toppenish was injured in the accident and was last reported to be receiving treatment at Astria Toppenish Hospital. There were three children in the car with him at the time of the crash, but fortunately, none of them were seriously hurt.

A traffic investigation determined that the Mustang was traveling north on Becker Rd and failed to stop at the posted stop sign at Fort Rd. Meanwhile, the Toppenish man was traveling west on Fort Rd with the right of way when the front right door was struck by the Mustang.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: Man burned in Yakima fire that spread through most of a home’s living spaces overnight

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.