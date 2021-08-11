Fatal Motorcycle collision in Garfield County
GARFIELD COUNTY, Wash. — A collision that left one man dead is under investigation in Garfield County.
According to a Washington State Patrol report, on Tuesday around 5:44 p.m., 64-year-old John O. Hess from Washougal was driving a motorcycle on U.S. Highway 12 at Milepost 411 near Pomeroy when he left the roadway and ‘came to rest in the ditch.’
RELATED: Oregon enters state of emergency due to excessive heat
The report shows Hess was wearing a helmet at the time. The cause of this crash is still under investigation.
RECENT NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.