Fatal Motorcycle collision in Garfield County

GARFIELD COUNTY, Wash. — A collision that left one man dead is under investigation in Garfield County.

According to a Washington State Patrol report, on Tuesday around 5:44 p.m., 64-year-old John O. Hess from Washougal was driving a motorcycle on U.S. Highway 12 at Milepost 411 near Pomeroy when he left the roadway and ‘came to rest in the ditch.’

The report shows Hess was wearing a helmet at the time. The cause of this crash is still under investigation.

