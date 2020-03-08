Person hit, killed on US 395 in Kennewick

Washington State Patrol investigating fatal crash

Jamison Keefover by Jamison Keefover, Kaitlin Knapp

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash on US 395 near Hildebrand Boulevard in Kennewick.

The call to authorities came out at 11:33 a.m. According to Trooper Chris Thorson of Washington State Patrol, a semi-truck hit the pedestrian. Authorities don’t know if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the deadly crash yet. WSP and the Kennewick Police Department responded to the scene.

A collision technician is also at the active investigation. The identity of the person is unknown. WSP or the Benton County Coroner’s Office will release the person’s name once family members have been notified.

Both southbound lanes on US 395 were shut down for half an hour. By 12:30 p.m., one southbound lane reopened as Washington State Patrol investigated.

It is unknown if the driver took off or stopped after the crash. KAPP-KVEW is working to confirm more details.

This is a developing story.

