Fate of this year’s Tri-City Water Follies will likely be decided on June 1

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The fate of this year’s Water Follies hydroplane races will likely be decided on June 1.

Event Director Kathy Powell said the Tri-City Water Follies Association will be holding a board meeting on that day to discuss how to proceed with the event amid the coronavirus pandemic. She said the 22-member board’s decision will be announced June 2.

Powell said organizers of the event are paying close attention to Gov. Jay Inslee’s phased plan to reopen the economy and additional requirements that may apply to the event.

Water Follies, also known as “boat race weekend,” is one of the biggest weekend-long events in eastern Washington, drawing crowds by the tens of thousands each year to watch hydroplanes skid across the Columbia River at speeds that can reach 200 miles per hour.

The event is scheduled to take place July 24-26. Powell said she has her “fingers crossed” that it will be able to happen this year.

Comments

comments