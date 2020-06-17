Father kills 7-year-old daughter, himself near Vancouver

Associated Press by Associated Press

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a man fatally shot his 7-year-old daughter then killed himself in a Vancouver area home on Friday.

The Clark County Medical Examiner’s office said Tuesday that the girl, Lennox Maul, died of a gunshot wound to the head. The office ruled the manner of death homicide.

Her father, 40-year-old John Maul, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Clark County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Brent Waddell says both were found at a home in Felida. An investigation is ongoing.

