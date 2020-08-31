Father of teen killed near CHOP zone files $3B claims

Associated Press by Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) – The father of a young Seattle man shot and killed near the Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone has filed wrongful death claims totaling $3 billion.

The Seattle Times reports Horace Anderson is seeking $1 billion each from Seattle, King County and the state of Washington.

Lorenzo Anderson was shot June 20 and fire officials say he was transported by volunteer medics to Harborview Medical Center, where he died.

A city spokesperson said the city does not typically comment on pending claims.

A spokesperson for King County confirmed his department had received the claim and has started reviewing it.

The state said a tort claim hadn’t yet been received.