Father shot, son found dead following fight in Benton County

PLYMOUTH, Washington – Benton County investigators have released new details about a fatal shooting in Plymouth on Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called out to 40704 East Christy Road around 4:30 p.m. Monday where a father and son were reportedly in a fight.

While deputies were on their way to the location, dispatchers told them the father had been shot.

Once they arrived, they found 48-year-old Lucas Talavera-Magana on the driveway with gunshot wounds. Firefighters took Talavera-Magana to the hospital.

While deputies continued to investigate the scene, they found the 22-year-old son dead. He has been identified as Martin Talavera. An autopsy is scheduled for next week.

The father remains in the hospital in ‘serious’ condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives are trying to find any witnesses. If you have any information, you’re asked to call Detective C.J. Conner or Detective Martinez at 509-735-6555.

