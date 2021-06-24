FBI efforts land Seattle man accused of child rape in Malaysia Police custody

Warning: The details of this case are explicit and may be triggering for survivors of sexual abuse.

Image Credit Jose Luis Magana FILE - In this June 14, 2018, file photo, the FBI seal is seen before a news conference at FBI headquarters in Washington.

SEATTLE, Wash. — A 38-year-old Seattle man accused of multiple counts of child rape in King County was arrested in Kepong, Malaysia following a widescale effort led by the FBI.

According to a press release issued by the FBI Seattle Divison on June 24, Scott Barry Uchida was detained by Royal Malaysia Police on April 21, 2021, without incident. He is wanted for second-degree rape, second-degree rape of a child, promoting commercial sexual abuse of a minor, and third-degree rape of a child.

Court documents compiled by the FBI show that the Kirkland Police Department opened an investigation into the rape, unlawful imprisonment, and commercial sexual exploitation of three underaged victims between Summer 2015 and January 2018.

Authorities say that a 15-year-old victim told a Kirkland PD school resource officer that two men raped her, forced her into prostitution, and made her recruit others. Uchida, who was identified as one of the two men involved, coerced the victim into meeting her through the social media application “meetme.com.” She was just 12 years old at the time.

Uchida is accused of taking the victim to a Seattle apartment and threatening violence against her and her family members. He allegedly held her against her will at the apartment.

The Kirkland Police Department requested the FBI’s assistance in locating Uchida in March 2021. He was thought to have fled the country by this point. The following month, he was apprehended by a team of local law enforcement in Kepong. The FBI’s efforts in this investigation and apprehension were led by Special Agent in Charge Donald M. Voiret.

“Thanks to successful international partnerships and the FBI’s global reach, fugitives from justice can find few places to hide. This case highlights the determination of the FBI and Kirkland Police Department to hold someone accountable who is charged with harming our

community’s most vulnerable citizens,” said SAC Voiret.

The FBI thanked the Royal Malaysia Police, the Immigration Department of Malaysia, and the U.S. Embassy in Kuala Lumpur for their assistance in making this arrest possible. Mark Nichols, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of FBI Seattle, commended the efforts of all law enforcement involved.

“This case is an example of all levels of law enforcement working together to protect the youth of Washington state,” Nichols said.

