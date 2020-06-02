FBI investigating triple homicide on Yakama Indian Reservation

PARKER, Wash. — The FBI is investigating a triple homicide in the small community of Parker, located off Highway 97 between Union Gap and Wapato, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said two males and one female were killed. He did not release their names or ages.

Investigators have identified the suspect is an enrolled Yakama Nation tribal member.

KAPP-KVEW has not yet confirmed whether the suspect has been caught.

