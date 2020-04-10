FBI: More kids staying home due to COVID-19, increased risk of online sexual exploitation

RICHLAND, Wash. – Kids are home from school for the rest of the school year. The FBI said children will potentially have an increased online presence. This can put them at risk for sexual exploitation.

According to local law enforcement, they’ve seen an increase in Snapchat and TikTok usage, both apps.

“TikTok is a lot of fun, especially with the extra time that we have. There’s some funny stuff there, but you need to also know who’s communicating with your kid,” said Cerise Peck, Richland Police Department Crime Prevention Specialist. “What is the good of TikTok and what could be the downside of it. Same with Snapchat. Same with Instagram if they have it. All of those have the platform for someone to communicate with them.”

Peck said they haven’t had any reports of it happening since COVID-19 forced the closure of schools. She said this may be attributed to parents being home a little bit more because of the closure.

The FBI and local agencies are spreading the message to parents about the dangers.

According to the bureau, the exploitation can come in many forms such as coercing a victim for explicit photos or videos and threats.

“With the extra time there’s a lot more time for them [predators] to communicate and build a relationship,” Peck explained. “You would see someone perhaps befriend a child — they could pose as another peer, they could pose as a child.”

Peck said they gain the child’s trust, resulting in possible sexual conversation.

“They’re going to communicate as a child and build just a small relationship and gain some trust, and that could take weeks,” she said.

Peck said parents should talk to their children about online dangers. She explained to not scare them, but make them aware and know who your child is talking to.

