FDA committee could give approval for Moderna vaccine on Thursday
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A second COVID-19 vaccine will be reviewed by an independent advisory committee Thursday and could be approved for use nationwide by this weekend.
The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, an FDA committee, will review the vaccine’s benefits and risks. If approved, the vaccine could be authorized this week by the FDA commissioner.
RELATED: First COVID-19 vaccinations administered to Washington health care workers
Unlike Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine, Moderna’s does not need to be stored at extremely cold temperatures. Data released from the company showed it is 94.5% effective against coronavirus.
RELATED: Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine is 94.5% effective, according to company data
People across the U.S. began getting vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine earlier this week.