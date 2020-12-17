FDA committee could give approval for Moderna vaccine on Thursday

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

Bill Sikes FILE - In this Monday, May 18, 2020, file photo, a sign marks an entrance to a Moderna, Inc., building, in Cambridge, Mass. Moderna Inc. says it will ask U.S. and European regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine as new study results confirm the shots offer strong protection.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A second COVID-19 vaccine will be reviewed by an independent advisory committee Thursday and could be approved for use nationwide by this weekend.

The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, an FDA committee, will review the vaccine’s benefits and risks. If approved, the vaccine could be authorized this week by the FDA commissioner.

Unlike Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine, Moderna’s does not need to be stored at extremely cold temperatures. Data released from the company showed it is 94.5% effective against coronavirus.

People across the U.S. began getting vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine earlier this week.