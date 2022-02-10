February sunshine continues with a very warm afternoon in store for Thursday! -Briana

TRI-CITIES– After a very warm and beautiful Wednesday, temperatures will be even warmer for Thursday afternoon!

Plenty of sunshine in the afternoon forecast for the Tri-Cities, Yakima and Walla Walla. High temperatures will be in the 60s and low 70s in Eastern Washington and Oregon. The forecast is 20-25 degrees warmer than normal for this time of the year in early February.

Many daily high temperature records will be threatened with the continued warm-up today: