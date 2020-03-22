Federal emergency aid approved for Washington state, says FEMA

Connor Sarles by Kaitlin Knapp, Connor Sarles

WASHINGTON — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has announced that federal emergency aid was approved by President Trump for Washington state.

According to FEMA, this aid will supplement the recovery efforts of the state, as well as local and tribal efforts. It also makes federal funding available for crisis counseling for people affected by COVID-19.

“We appreciate that the federal government has recognized the severity of the public health emergency in Washington state by declaring a major disaster and taking the first step toward additional assistance for Washingtonians,” Gov. Inslee said. “However, today’s declaration does not unlock many forms of federal assistance we have requested to help workers and families who are badly hurting. We will continue working with our federal partners to deliver the full suite of disaster assistance that is sorely needed in our state, such as expanded unemployment benefits for workers who lose their paychecks as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.”

FEMA says that funding is also available to all eligible local governments and certain private nonprofits, all on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures—including 75-percent federal funding for public assistance.

The grant will include crisis counseling and training to address the impact on the mental health of affected people.

Other requests are under review including expanded unemployment and basic food benefits.

“The state urgently requires additional federal emergency assistance in order to save lives, protect public health and safety, and limit further spread of the disease,” Inslee said.

