Federal jury convicts pair of brothers for White Swan murder spree in 2019

by Dylan Carter

Yakama Nation

SPOKANE, Wash. — A federal jury has convicted 37-year-old White Swan resident James Cloud on a plethora of charges that could land him behind bars for life for a violent 2019 crime spree in which four people were murdered.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington, Cloud’s conviction was confirmed on March 9.

He was found guilty on four counts of Murder to the First Degree, two counts of Brandishing a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence, three counts of Discharging a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence, Carjacking, and Kidnapping a Minor.

Evidence proven to the jury suggests that Cloud—a registered member of the Yakama Nation—was involved in the violent crime spree along with his brother: 35-year-old Donovan Cloud of Lyle, WA.

Court documents acquired by KAPP-KVEW show that the brothers killed five people on Medicine Valley Road in White Swan. They reportedly threatened a family at gunpoint and James is accused of holding a gun to a child’s head.

Donovan Cloud has pleaded guilty to Carjacking and Brandishing a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence. He will spend between 22 and 27 years in federal custody for his part in the incidents.

