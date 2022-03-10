Federal jury convicts pair of brothers for White Swan murder spree in 2019
SPOKANE, Wash. — A federal jury has convicted 37-year-old White Swan resident James Cloud on a plethora of charges that could land him behind bars for life for a violent 2019 crime spree in which four people were murdered.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington, Cloud’s conviction was confirmed on March 9.
He was found guilty on four counts of Murder to the First Degree, two counts of Brandishing a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence, three counts of Discharging a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence, Carjacking, and Kidnapping a Minor.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
- White Swan mass shooting suspect charged with murder
- Prosecutors say brothers may have killed 7 people
- Cloud brothers now charged in five killings in White Swan
- White Swan murder suspects charged with assault in armed carjacking
- FBI assisting in Yakima Co. missing persons case; mom says son is believed to be dead
Evidence proven to the jury suggests that Cloud—a registered member of the Yakama Nation—was involved in the violent crime spree along with his brother: 35-year-old Donovan Cloud of Lyle, WA.
Court documents acquired by KAPP-KVEW show that the brothers killed five people on Medicine Valley Road in White Swan. They reportedly threatened a family at gunpoint and James is accused of holding a gun to a child’s head.
Donovan Cloud has pleaded guilty to Carjacking and Brandishing a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence. He will spend between 22 and 27 years in federal custody for his part in the incidents.
RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:
- Tri-Cities gas stations surpass four, five dollars a gallon
- A Walla Walla man is dead after driving into oncoming traffic on SR 12
- Washington DOH releases updated guidance for schools before lifting mask rules
- ‘They need our help:’ Benton County Sheriff’s Office starts initiative to aid Ukraine police
- WATCH: Bodycam footage shows Benton County Corporal pulling man from burning SUV wreck
READ: Child pornographer from Yakima sentenced to 22 years in federal prison
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.