Federal telehealth grant brings ‘vital’ support to Triumph Treatment in Yakima

by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — Triumph Treatment Services in Yakima has received a $916,782 federal grant to expand its telehealth services and increase access for economically disadvantaged patients.

“This is going to be a huge game changer for a program like us,” Chief Strategy Officer Theresa Adkison said.

Adkison said the pandemic has been hard on people who are fighting substance use disorder and that overdose deaths increased 30% last year. She said patients have struggled with being isolated from in-person support services.

“I can’t imagine what it must be like to try to get clean when you are not supposed to leave your house, like we were in 2020,” Adkison said. “Or when there’s a surge and you don’t want to go to meetings because you’re worried about your health and safety.”

When the pandemic began, Triumph Treatment Services began providing WiFi access in their parking lot, allowing people to participate in telehealth from inside their vehicles. Adkison said that helped, but still isn’t an option for some people.

“It has been a challenge … trying to find new ways, innovative ways to meet patients where they’re at,” CEO Jolene Seda said.

The organization was also able to purchase tablets for participants in its residential program early on in the pandemic, which allowed them to continue utilizing group support, even when sick or having to quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure.

Adkison said many of their patients do not have access to smartphones, computers or WiFi, which prevents them from being able to join telehealth services. She said that’s problematic when in-person services are limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“We need to access these people,” Adkison said. “We need to make ourselves more accessible and help these folks, even if they can’t come to us for live, in-person services.”

Due to the Omicron variant surge, Triumph Treatment Services has been virtual-only for several weeks and has only returned to in-person services this week.

“Our outpatient has had to flex and shape itself depending on surges and variants,” Adkison said.

Seda said the new funding from the Federal Communications Commission’s COVID-19 will allow the organization to expand its internet infrastructure at its office and more than 130 residential housing units.

“Without this grant, we have managed to use Zoom and Teams and those kinds of platforms to engage our staff and patients within the services,” Adkison said. “This is going to allow us access to patient portals like you see at a doctor’s office.”

Adkison said patients will be able to use the portal to talk to their counselor and email them directly in a safe, HIPAA-compliant way.

Triumph Treatment Services first applied for the grant in 2020, but was not chosen as a recipient. They applied for the grant again this year and did not think they would be chosen as a recipient.

Adkison and Seda said they appreciated the assistance and support they received during the process from Sen. Maria Cantwell, who has been advocating for additional funding to help rural health care organizations expand their telehealth services.

“It was very surprising to get the call from Senator Cantwell’s office, but very much welcome news,” Seda said.

