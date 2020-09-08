Feeling fall-like Tuesday! -Kristin

Happy Tuesday!

We are finally seeing improvements to the air quality and wind today! But, it is a chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the 40’s with a few spots even down into the upper 30’s. Sunshine will return today with below average highs by afternoon in the mid to upper 70’s.

Temperatures will be back on the rise throughout the week with mid 80’s returning on Wednesday. Near 90 degrees Thursday and then low to mid 90’s over the weekend. Current fall countdown: 14 days away, arriving September 22nd at 6:30AM.