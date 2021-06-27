Feeling hot? Richland offers cooling centers to beat the heat

Margo Cady by Margo Cady

RICHLAND, Wash. — As we continue to see triple digit heat, keeping cool and hydrated is becoming more important. Not everyone has access to air conditioning though, and the City of Richland is opening cooling centers to help the public stay safe.

According to their Facebook post, the City of Richland has three cooling centers currently operating.

The cooling centers are located as follows:

Richland Community Center

500 Amon Park Drive, Richland, WA 99352

Hours of Operation:

Monday/Wednesday/Friday: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Tuesday/Thursday: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Richland Public Library

955 Northgate Drive, Richland, WA 99352

Hours of Operation:

Monday – Thursday: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Friday: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Richland City Hall

625 Swift Boulevard, Richland, WA 99352

Hours of Operation: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

In addition to the cooling centers, the City of Richland also has the public pool and a splash pad open. The pool is currently operating at 50% capacity, and is open to first-come, first serve.

George Prout Pool

1005 Swift Boulevard, Richland, WA 99352

Hours of Operation:

Lap Swim: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM

Open Swim Lessons: 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM & 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM

To schedule a time for swim lessons or to find more times and fees,

Badger Mountain Community Park Splash Pad

350 Keene Road, Richland, WA 99352

Hours of Operation:

Monday – Sunday: 9:00AM – 8:00 PM

