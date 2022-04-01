Felon hit patrol car in West Pasco, tried evading arrest in Richland

WEST PASCO, Wash. — After ramming into a Franklin County patrol vehicle with a stolen car and leading local law enforcement on a pursuit, a Kennewick woman is behind bars with several charges pending against her.

According to Franklin County Sheriff J.D. Raymond, the incident began during a Sergeant’s patrol near W Pooler Rd & Rd 92 in West Pasco at 11:00 p.m. on March 29. He spotted a 1997 Honda Accord with a Washington license plate and attempted to make a routine traffic stop.

Instead of abiding by the stop, the driver decided to ram into the patrol car, causing extensive damage before speeding off to evade contact with local law enforcement.

During the pursuit, the Sergeant discovered that the vehicle had been previously reported stolen out of Pasco. While he tried to keep up, the Sgt. decided to suspend his pursuit as the driver entered an area that was under the jurisdiction of Richland, West Richland, and Washington State Patrol officials.

Ultimately, the suspect decided to pull over on S.R. 240 near the Vernita Bridge. Since identified as Brittney Ann Emineth, a 36-year-old Tri-Cities resident, the woman was arrested for various felony charges.

After being taken away by local law enforcement, Emineth was booked into the Benton County Corrections Center.

The stolen vehicle sustained serious damage, which will be the financial responsibility of its original owner. The Franklin County patrol car sustained an estimated $4,000 in damages.

