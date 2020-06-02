FEMA awards $31.9 million to the University of Washington’s COVID-19 response

Rio Barber

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has awarded $31.9 million to the University of Washington for their COVID-19 response.

This amount will reimburse 75% of the costs for buying PPE, medical supplies and durable equipment for the University of Washington’s Emergency Operation Center and Medical Operations Center between January 20 through June 30.

The funding was made available under a Major Disaster Declaration in accordance with the Stafford Act.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program application has now been simplified to distributing funds more quickly and support the fight against COVID-19.

