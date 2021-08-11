FEMA: National Emergency Alert System Test

Test is scheduled August 11, 2021 at 11:20 a.m. PST

by Amanda Mason

KENNEWICK, Wash. — FEMA announced on their Twitter that at 2:20 p.m. EST (11:20 a.m. PST) on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, FEMA will conduct a national Emergency Alert System test. This test will be in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

FEMA says you can expect to see this emergency alert message on your TV, hear it on the radio, and also view it on cell phones that have opted-in to receive text messages and notifications. FEMA said that even if you don’t receive the test message those with compatible phones will automatically get the alerts in a real emergency.

According to FEMA’s website, messages may be delivered in English or Spanish, and on cell phones, it depends on the phone’s language setting.

To learn how to opt-in to receiving the test message on your mobile phone, click here

