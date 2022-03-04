Ferguson: T-Mobile data breach info showing up on dark web

Washington Attorney General offers tips to protect your credit

by Alyssa Warner

Keith Srakocic This Feb. 24, 2021 photo shows a T-Mobile store at a shopping mall in Pittsburgh. T-Mobile says about 7.8 million of its current postpaid customer accounts’ information and approximately 40 million records of former or prospective customers who had previously applied for credit with the company were involved in a recent data breach. T-Mobile said Wednesday, Aug. 18, that customers’ first and last names, date of birth, Social Security numbers, and driver’s license/ID information were exposed. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

(Bellevue, WA) The T-Mobile data breach is back.

In August of 2021 T-Mobile discovered that hackers had gotten into the personal data for millions of current, former, and even prospective customers. T-Mobile says credit card information stayed safe, but they admitted that the hackers got away with names, birth dates, Social Security numbers, and driver’s license information.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson says the hack impacted around 2 million Washingtonians, and the information stolen in August has now showed up for sale on the ‘dark web’. Some victims have already started getting alerts from identity protection services that their information is now at risk.

Ferguson says if you were a victim of the T-Mobile breach, or any time you think your personal information may be at risk, there are a few things you can do to protect your identity:

First, monitor your credit. Some credit cards offer this service for free, or you may have gotten credit monitoring services as part of the response to a data theft.

Second, you may want to consider getting a credit freeze. The process is free, but time-consuming, since you will have to contact each of the three major credit bureaus and ask them to freeze your credit. A freeze means nobody can open a new credit card or take out a loan in your name. That’s good news for blocking criminals, but bad news if you’re planning to apply for a home loan, buy a new car, or get a credit card in the near future, because you would have to reverse the entire process in order to move forward.

You can find information for the three major credit bureaus here:

A third, less-drastic option would be to put a fraud alert on your credit report. A fraud alert means that lenders have to take extra steps to verify your identity before opening a line of credit or approving a loan. A fraud alert is also easier to get: you only have to contact one of the three major credit bureaus.

If you believe thieves have already stolen your identity, you can click here for help reporting the crime and getting your credit report back on track.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.