Festival of Trees viewing at the Lodge at Columbia Point starts Friday

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

RICHLAND, Wash. — The 3rd annual United Way of Benton and Franklin Counties Festival of Trees to support programs fighting against hunger and homelessness starts Friday.

There are 10 decorated Christmas trees up for auction.

Over the past two years the event has raised more than $150,000 to support programs fighting hunger and homelessness locally.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic it’s just made things worse, there’s more need for services,” said United Way Marketing and Communications Manager MaryAnne Wuennecke.

The trees will be available to view from November 13-21 at the Lodge at Columbia Point.

Visit the United Way of Benton and Franklin Counties website to learn more.

