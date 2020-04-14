Few more clouds, stray shower Tuesday -Kristin

Happy Tuesday!

High clouds are moving in from the north this morning providing for a beautiful sunrise. Temperatures are not as cold as previous mornings, down into the 40’s. Look for a mixture of sunshine and clouds today with highs in the upper 60’s and low 70’s. Overnight, we will hang onto a spotty rain shower before drying out on Wednesday.

Turning breezy on Wednesday with wind gusts up to 25 MPH. A bit cooler by Wednesday afternoon with highs back into the 60’s.