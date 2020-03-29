Fifth COVID-19 case reported in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash. – Another person in Walla Walla has tested positive for COVID-19.

The person is in their 70s and is a Walla Walla resident. According to officials, they had close contact with another person who tested positive for COVID-19.

Currently, three people in College Place and two in Walla Walla have the coronavirus.

No deaths have been reported in the county.

For questions about COVID-19, contact the Walla Walla County Health Department at (509) 524-2647. They’re open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

