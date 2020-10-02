Filling out local transportation plan survey could improve your commute

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

TRI-CITIES, Wash. –A quick survey could determine how long upcoming commutes might take.

The Benton-Franklin Council of Governments is seeking public input on the transportation priorities and challenges for the Tri-Cities region. Please take a moment to respond to their survey by following the link below.

The responses received will help BFCG in developing the new Metropolitan Transportation Plan (MTP). The MTP is a long-range and multi-modal planning document that will identify the transportation needs of our region through the year 2045.

“We all use the transportation system. Whether that’s riding a bike, driving a car, taking the bus, or walking down the street we want to know your input on how it can be better, how it can be improved, or how you’d like it to be changed within the next 25 years,” Said Erin Braich BFCG Transportation Planning Manager.

The survey is available in both English and Spanish.

English

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/6YCPGZP

Spanish

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PPYHGBC