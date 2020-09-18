Final application round for local CARES Act grants now open

Tri-Cities, Wash. — Local businesses are now able to apply for the last round of CARES Act grants.

The CARES Act, a coronavirus relief fund, provides businesses grant assistance with no repayment requirements.

Businesses of all sizes in both Benton and Franklin Counties are eligible to apply for funding to cover COVID-19 related expenses.

Grantees will be selected at random from those who are eligible that applied.

If you have a business in Benton County, applications are due by Sept. 25.

If you have a business in Franklin County, applications are due by Oct. 2.

For more details on the application process and qualification, read this article we wrote when the first round happened.

