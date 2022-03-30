Final baby born at near 70-year-old Trios hospital campus before moving to new facility

by Dylan Carter







KENNEWICK, Wash. — A healthy 6-lb, 13-ounce baby boy was born on Monday night at the Trios Health hospital campus—effectively putting a bookend to a nearly 70-year run of births at the original Kennewick General Hospital.

According to Trios health, the original hospital campus opened on August 1, 1952, and has served the Tri-Cities community ever since.

This isn’t the end for the Trios Birth Center, which is moving to the Southridge campus at 3810 Plaza Way in Kennewick.

“It is bittersweet to welcome the last baby at our Trios Family Birth Center on our Auburn campus,” said Stephanie Roderick, Trios Birth Center Director. “Thousands of babies were welcomed on that campus in the last 70 years. It is our goal – and privilege – to help make the experience of welcoming a new baby a positive and memorable one for families. We are looking forward to continuing this at our new location.”

Baby Fabricio was welcomed by his loving parents, Zaida and Fabricio, on March 28. He measured at 19 inches and was gifted a basket with several essential baby items and some gifts for the adults.

The basket included a bottle of sparkling cider and two commemorative glasses for the new Trios Birth Center.

A similar gift basket will be given to the family of the first baby born at the new location.

For patients in labor and their loved ones, you should check-in at the Emergency Room entrance when you arrive. From there, you will be guided to the new birth center by hospital staff.

If you are interested in learning more about the new facility or Trios services, click here to visit their website.

