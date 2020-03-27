Final inmate who escaped from Yakima jail arrested outside Wapato

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The final inmate who escaped from the Yakima County jail on Monday was captured on Friday.

Fernando Castaneda-Sandoval, 31, surrendered to law enforcement outside Wapato around noon, Chief Deputy US Marshal Gavin Duffy said, adding that Castenada-Sandoval was found through “good police work” and Crime Stoppers tips.

He was one of 14 low-level inmates who escaped from the jail Monday night. The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office said the inmates used a table to break open an exterior fire door, then jumped over the outside fence.

According to the Yakima County Sheriff’s office, eight inmates were caught within 15 minutes of the jail break. Five others were captured on Wednesday and Thursday.

Duffy said at least 10 law enforcement agencies worked together to locate and arrest the inmates quickly. He thanked the agencies and the community for their support during the investigative process.

“It was one of the best manhunts I’ve been apart of,” Duffy said.

