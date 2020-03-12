Finalized stakeholder engagement report on Snake River dams sent to Gov. Inslee

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The final draft of the state-funded Lower Snake River Dams Stakeholder Engagement Report has been completed and sent to Governor Inslee.

The report is the result of interviews with more than 100 stakeholders, including local, state, tribal and federal figures. The draft version was released in December.

The goal of the report was not to recommend specific action, rather, to allow all of those involved in the conversation about the dams to have their voices heard. Through their meetings with individuals, the consultant team was able to identify common concerns or ideas for moving forward. Those included a desire by many for more dialogue and for that dialogue to be discussed in light of the larger context. Many also expressed a desire for an increase in respect and understanding among the different parties involved.

Governor Inslee will now use the information to help craft a recommendation for the federal court-ordered environmental impact statement. The draft version of that report was released in February.

The Columbia River System Operations EIS was conducted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Bureau of Reclamation and Bonneville Power Administration. It analyzed specific consequences of breaching or keeping the Snake River dams, and it ultimately recommended making some small changes while keeping the dams.

The final EIS is expected to be released in September. A 45-day public comment period for that report is currently underway.

