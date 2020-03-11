Finley man arrested for Benton City armed robbery
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Finley man is accused of robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Benton City on Tuesday.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said Zachary Weisbeck, 30, allegedly used a handgun to rob the Just A Minit Mart on Ninth Street around 4:20 p.m.
He was wearing a gray beanie, maroon shirt, blue jeans and a white cloth over his face. Deputies used a K-9 dog and drones to track him down but were unable to find him.
Then around 9 a.m. Wednesday, deputies were able to locate Weisbeck in the 3100 block of W. 46th Ave. in south Kennewick. He was taken into custody and booked at the Benton County Jail.