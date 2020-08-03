Finley School District to start school year remotely

FINLEY, Wash. — The Finley School District announced Monday that it will start the upcoming school year 100% online.

The updated guidance Finley and other school systems received from the Benton-Franklin Health District states that current county transmission rates are significantly above the acceptable metrics proposed by local and state health districts in order for schools to consider reopening for in-person instruction.

All students in K-12th grade will be issued a Chromebook in order to participate in remote learning. Remote learning will include a combination of daily, teacher-led learning, as well as some “applied” learning that students should be able to complete independently. Additional details on what to expect will be released over the next two weeks.

The district plans to continue remote learning through the first quarter of the school calendar at minimum. Beginning in mid-October, the district will work with BFHD to reassess and determine whether cohorts of students on a rotating schedule could return to school in-person starting November 2, 2020.

Finley’s revised reopening plan will be posted to the district website following the school board’s virtual special meeting on Wednesday, August 5, at 3 p.m. The final plan must be formally approved through an official resolution by the school board and submitted to OSPI no later than August 17.