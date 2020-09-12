Fire agencies around Benton and Franklin counties join procession for Kennewick firefighter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Fire Department, along with many other local fire agencies honored the life of Kennewick firefighter Steve Bailie Saturday.

HAPPENING NOW: The Kennewick Fire Department is honoring firefighter Steve Bailie with a memorial procession. Bailie died in July after battling a rare blood cancer which was determined to be a result from his work at the World Trade Center recovery efforts in 2001. Posted by KAPP-KVEW Local News on Saturday, September 12, 2020

The memorial procession started at Kennewick Fire Station 1 just after 10:00 a.m. and proceeded through Kennewick to Desert Lawn Memorial Park.

Walla Walla County Fire District 5, the Walla Walla Fire Department, West Benton Fire Rescue, Benton County Fire District 1&2, Franklin County Fire District 3, the Richland Fire Department, and more were apart of the procession.

People stood along the procession route to pay their respects to Bailie who died in July.

Bailie served for the Kennewick Fire Department for 33 years.

