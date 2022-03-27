Fire breaks out at Summit Storage in Kennewick Saturday morning

by Margo Cady

Several units caught fire at Summit Storage in Kennewick on March 26th, 2022. Officials say the cause is still under investigation.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Kennewick storage unit caught fire early Saturday morning.

Several agencies responded to the call, which came in around 8:10 a.m. on March 26th. Among the responding agencies included Benton County Fire District #1, Kennewick Fire Department, Benton Country Fire District #4, Richland Fire Department, and Pasco Fire Department.

Fire crews were on scene to Summit Storage on West 10th Avenue within seven minutes of the initial call. The fire was extinguished within an hour.

Officials say a total of 15 units were directly affected by the fire, with other affected by smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

READ MORE FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.