Fire breaks out inside Kennewick home

KENNEWICK, Wash. – A fire broke out at home in Kennewick early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters got the call around 2:30 a.m. and were sent to a home at East 1st Street and South Dayton Place.

When firefighters arrived the basement was engulfed in flames, according to Officer Craig Hanson with the Kennewick Police Department.

Officer Hanson tells KAPP-KVEW it’s too soon to know the cause or if anyone was inside.

