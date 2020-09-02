Fire burning along SR 397 in Benton County now under control

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. -A wildfire shut down SR 397 southeast of Kennewick on Tuesday.

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was still burning overnight but firefighters have gotten it under control.

The fire broke out around 5:00 p.m. at Nine Canyon Road and SR 397 and as it grew several hundred acres in size Washington State Patrol shut down the roadway.

Benton County firefighters say as of late Tuesday night the fire had burned at least 500 acres. They still don’t know the cause.

There have been no reports of any injuries or structures damaged.

Dozens of firefighters from throughout the Tri-Cities area and Walla Walla helped get the fire under control.