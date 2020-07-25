Target shooting to blame for 40-acre fire burning near homes outside Kennewick, officials say

David Mann by David Mann

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Authorities say people shooting targets are to blame for a wildfire that was burning near homes in the Badger Canyon area Friday afternoon.

Pasco Fire Deputy Chief Ed Dunbar said nearly every fire agency in the Tri-Cities region was called to the scene off South Badger Canyon Road just west of Kennewick around 5:30 p.m. Benton County Fire District 1 is the lead agency.

Dunbar said the fire has burned at least 40 acres and due to strong winds, it’s expected to grow significantly larger.

There have been reports of an outbuilding and a fifth wheel destroyed in the fire, but no reports of homes being lost. It’s unclear if any homes are in immediate danger, but some residents have been told to evacuate.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office will be working to determine who started the fire.

Residents are advised to only call 911 about a fire if they know where the fire is located, not just if they smell smoke.

Comments

comments