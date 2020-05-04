Fire causes about $100,000 in damage to downtown Yakima building

YAKIMA, Wash. — A fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage to a building in downtown Yakima late Sunday night.

The Yakima Fire Department responded to a fire in the 100 block of S. Second St. at 11:23 p.m. Crews arrived to heavy flames inside the building that had spread to the roof and attic. No one was in the building at the time and no one was hurt.

Crews quickly started putting out the fire, but they were challenged by safety issues such as overhanging electrical wires, natural gas near the operation and roof damage.

Overall, the fire caused damage to a corner of the building’s exterior, burned heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) units and damaged the roof. Items inside the building were contaminated with smoke, heat and water.

The initial estimated dollar loss is $100,000, the fire department said.

Firefighters stayed on scene for several hours to ensure the fire was out. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Yakima Police Department assisted at the scene.

