Fire crews battle several fires Tuesday night in Benton County

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

Benton County Fire District 1

BENTON CO., Wash. — First responders battled several brush fires Tuesday night that burned throughout Benton County.

Benton County Fire District 1 and multiple other agencies responded to four separate fires along I-82 around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials believe the fires along I-82 were started by someone throwing fireworks out of a pickup truck, according to BCFD1.

Units dispatched to a natural cover fire @ MP 116 on I-82 around 7:28pm. Adair Fire is under control. Crews will be out patrolling through the night. **this fire is believed to be started by someone in a pick up truck; throwing fireworks out the window. pic.twitter.com/uyHDqO4dDI — BCFD#1 (@BentonFire1PIO) June 23, 2021

Ron Fryer with Benton County Fire District 1 says there were approximately 10 acres burned in total.

No injuries were reported, and no structures were threatened by the fire.

Agencies that responded included BCFD1, BCFD4, the Kennewick Fire Department, and the Richland Fire Department.

Officials responded to another brush fire late Tuesday night in Kennewick.

The Kennewick Police Department responded to the 1900 block of W Canal Dr. around midnight.

Police say the Kennewick Fire Department was at the scene, and contained the fire.

The Kennewick Fire Department says they received reports of someone walking around with a broom and a lighter that may have started the fire.

This is a developing story.

