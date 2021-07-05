UPDATE: 35 firefighters respond to Finley shed fire that threatened vehicles, buildings

UPDATE at 10:30 a.m. on July 5: Fire officials provided additional details about the Finley shed fire on Monday morning. According to a Facebook post by Benton County Fire District No. 1, the 20 ft. x 40 ft. shed on Game Farm Road was fully involved in the fire and has since been deemed a total loss.

All of the contents of the shed and the building attached were burnt. Authorities say that no one was injured in the fire and that the cause of the fire is unknown to fire officials at this time. At the peak of the fire, there were 35 firefighters in total on the scene to assist with containing and extinguishing the flames.

FINLEY, Wash. — A fire fully engulfed a shed in Finley Sunday night as firefighters raced to protect several vehicles nearby, according to Benton County Fire District 1.

Officials responded to the area of E Game Farm Rd. and S Haney Rd. around 10:20 p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, the shed was fully engulfed with flames, according to BCFD1.

Multiple vehicles nearby were threatened until firefighters battled the fire.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office and Kennewick Fire Department assisted BCFD1.

