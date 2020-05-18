Fire crews battle ‘stubborn’ house fire in West Richland

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — Firefighters were called to a residential house fire early Sunday morning that had smoke billowing from the garage.

When firefighters arrived to the house on Northview Loop near Bombing Range Rd., the garage connected to the house was engulfed in flames.

The smoke could be seen for miles as crews worked to contain it.

Captain Bonnie Benitz, from Benton County Fire District 4, said that the fire was believed to have started in the basement and worked its way up to the garage. Three cars were parked in the garage at the time and were destroyed by the fire. Officials believe the house is a total loss.

Officials say there was one occupant in the house during the fire. He was able to get out, although he sustained minor injuries. He received medical attention at the scene.

Crews from Benton County Fire District 1, 2, and 4, along with Richland Fire Department and West Richland assisted in battling the fire.

Firefighters arrived at the scene around 9:00 a.m., and were still working on finding ‘hotspots,’ just after 5:00 p.m. Captain Benitz said the fire was “stubborn.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

