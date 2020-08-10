Fire crews throughout the Tri-Cities are working to contain wildfire

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A large wildfire is burning south of the Tri-Cities in the area Bofer Canyon and Bateman Road sending large amounts of smoke into the air.

Fire crews from around the Tri-Cities are working to contain the fire. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says it is unclear how the fire started.

There has been no word given yet on how well the fire is contained or how many acres have burned.

This is a developing story.

