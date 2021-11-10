Fire damages restrooms near Playground of Dreams

by Matt Reyes

KENNEWICK, Wash. —A fire damaged the restrooms at the Playground of Dreams restrooms in Columbia Park on Wednesday morning.

Kennewick Fire Department was called to the Playground of Dreams at 4:40 AM after getting reports of a fire near the playground. When they arrived on scene they found the restroom structure near the playground on fire.

Police say the restrooms were moderately damaged, but the concessions building attached was not damaged.

No one was hurt and the cause is under investigation.

