Fire damages Salvation Army thrift store in Yakima

David Mann by David Mann

Yakima Fire Department

YAKIMA, Wash. — A fire outside the Salvation Army thrift store on South Sixth Avenue caused roughly $20,000 in damage Friday morning.

Yakima Fire crews found about 100 empty pallets, 50 pallets of books and 50 bales of cardboard burning at a storage lot outside the thrift store at about 5:15 a.m.

A Salvation Army employee helped firefighters by using a forklift to move burning material so it could be extinguished. No injuries were reported.

The fire caused roughly $10,000 in damage to the roof and exterior wall of the building, but crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the interior. The fire also damaged a vehicle that was near the fire.

Sixth Avenue was temporarily closed to traffic at Chestnut Avenue while crews battled the fire and overhauled debris.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

