Fire danger concerns Thursday with gusty winds -Kristin

Happy Thursday!

Get ready for another hot afternoon with highs in the upper 90’s! A dry front will work through the area this afternoon and evening with our winds increasing. Winds at times will be between 15 to 25 MPH. We are not expecting any rain, just a lot more susnhine. But, with low humidity and gusty winds, our fire danger will increase around the area.

The front will drop temperatures a bit Friday into Saturday with highs in the upper 80’s and low 90’s. Friday will continue to stay a bit breezy before lighter winds move in for the weekend. A hot stretch of weather is expected Sunday into next week. Look for highs Sunday in the upper 90’s. Early next week, we will see triple digit heat with highs between 100 and 103 degrees.