Fire danger continues Thursday with gusts up to 30 MPH -Kristin

We will finally see a small drop in temperatures out there this afternoon! Wednesday afternoon, we saw highs up to 113 degrees with more daily records. Today, we will see afternoon highs between 98 and 102 degrees. Keep in mind, the Excessive Heat Warning continues through this holiday weekend (until 8PM Sunday). Temperatures will stay around 15 degrees above average during that time frame.

More wind on the way today with gusts 20 to 30 MPH at times. This will keep our fire danger high through the end of the day. A Red Flag Warning is in place for the wind and low relative humidity until 10PM tonight.

Looking ahead to your 4th of July weekend, we will see plenty of sunshine with a lot more heat. Highs will range from 95 to 105 degrees. A couple more days in the triple digits early next week.