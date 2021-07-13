Fire danger increasing mid-week with gusts up to 35 MPH -Kristin

Happy Tuesday!

Getting ready for another hot day with temperatures back into the triple digits. The Heat Advisory continues through 8PM Wednesday with temperatures ranging from 95 to 105 degrees.

And finally getting ready for a cool-down by the end of the week with temperatures dropping into the mid 90’s Thursday and then into the upper 80’s Friday!

A Fire Weather Watch is expected to start Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening with wind gusts 30 to 35 MPH. The gusty winds combined with low relative humidity will lead to critical fire weather danger and could allow for new fires to start and the spread of existing fires.