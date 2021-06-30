Fire danger increasing with gusts up to 25 MPH -Kristin

We saw plenty of all-time record highs Tuesday afternoon with the hottest temperature in Hermiston at 118 degrees!

It won’t be as hot today, but temperatures will still climb up to 112 in spots! An Excessive Heat Warning continues through 8PM on Sunday. Temperatures Thursday into the upcoming holiday weekend will drop a bit more – ranging between 100 and 105 degrees. We are set to break another record – the number of consecutive 100 degree days! The triple digits will last at least until early next week.

Fire danger will also go up today into Thursday. A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11AM today through 10PM Thursday for wind and low relative humidity. We will see sustained wind out of the west between 10 to 20 MPH with gusts up to 30 MPH.