Fire danger is increasing Wednesday afternoon with winds picking up, and heat still in the triple digits – Jason

Jason Valentine by Jason Valentine

Good Tuesday evening!

Smoke, heat and sun are dominating our weather patterns.

We are still in a Heat Advisory until 8pm tomorrow night. Triple digits or near it tomorrow with more sunshine and winds picking up. Those winds will be 15 to 25mph sustained starting in the afternoon. Those winds have caused a Fire Weather Watch through Thursday evening. The winds will blow some of the smoke out of our areas, but will hinder firefighting efforts throughout the Northwest. Our air quality turned to moderate in the afternoon. That could improve tomorrow morning.

Overnight tonight will be clear with hot lows in the mid to lower 60’s.

Cooler temps will start on Thursday, with highs in the mid to lower 90’s to upper 80’s through Saturday.

Be safe out there!

-Jason

