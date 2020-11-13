Yakima Co. Fire District #3: Employee killed in pickup vs. scooter crash

NACHES, Wash. – A Yakima County Fire District #3 employee and ‘community icon’, Scott Lounsbury, was killed when he was hit by a city-owned pickup on Thursday afternoon.

“It is with a heavy heart and extreme sadness we report the untimely passing of our department and community Icon, Scott ‘Scooter’ Lounsbury,” the agency, also known as the Naches Fire Department, published on Facebook.

Lounsbury was a staff photographer and a support crew member, the department told KAPP-KVEW.

According to Deputy Scot Swallow with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at the intersection of Sinclair Avenue and East 2nd Street around 2:40 p.m.

Lounsbury was on a motorized scooter when, according to Deputy Swallow, he “turned into the path of a City of Naches pickup being driven by a 45-year-old male city employee.”

Severely injured, Lounsbury was taken to Memorial Hospital where he died.

“A man who was truly dedicated to the Fire Department which he loved to be a part of. His service to the community and his Department Brothers and Sisters will be greatly missed. R.I.P. Brother Scott.”

